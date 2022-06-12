Advertisement

Eau Claire water treatment plant offers tours amid concerns over proposed Niagara Bottling facility

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the city council to vote on a proposed water bottling facility soon, the city of Eau Claire is working to address community concerns about the project.

One way it is doing that is through tours of its water treatment plant.

Developer Purple Rain Properties which has ties to Niagara Bottling is looking to build a facility in Eau Claire.

With concerns the city’s water treatment plant won’t be able to keep up with community demand and the bottling facility, tours were offered to community members Saturday to give them better insight into the treatment plant.

Throughout the day, groups of people were able to have a guided tour of the water treatment plant.

Attendees were given an inside look at how water is filtered and just how much water the treatment plant can hold.

Utilities manager Lane Berg says those on the tour were also given information on how much water the proposed bottling company would use and how it could impact the city’s current water supply.

“The bottling company is a is an industry that it wants to move here and they’re talking about using 425,000 gallons per day of water or 155 million gallons per year,” Berg said. “It’s something that we studied and we made sure that it was not going to impact us negatively. We had a couple of engineering firms that have done work out here. We reached out to them and they produced some technical memos for us that indicated that we could easily handle the additional capacity or demand, you know, created by Niagara.”

Berg says there could be more water treatment tours coming up in the near future.

The proposal for the Niagara Bottling plant is scheduled to be part of a public hearing Monday and then expected to be voted on at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

