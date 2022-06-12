Renaissance Festival returns to Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After more than a decade, a renaissance festival is returning to Chippewa Falls.

Saturday, Newbourne Village opened its gates to those looking to take a step back in time.

Held at the Eagle Ridge Festival Ground, volunteers donned renaissance era clothing with a few dressed as magical creatures like mermaids and fairies.

With a variety of food, games, and entertainment, organizers say they wanted to create something fun for everyone.

“We wanted to really give something back to the community,” Renaissance Festival Executive Director Mark Lakowske said. “We wanted to give something back to the people, which was to help them just be happy again and have a place where people would just be kind and have fun.”

Rain or shine, the Renaissance Festival will be held every Saturday and Sunday through July 3rd.

Tickets range from $10 to $15 with proceeds going toward making sure the Ren Fair can become an annual event again.

For more information on the Renaissance Fair, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.