Advertisement

Renaissance Festival returns to Chippewa Falls

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After more than a decade, a renaissance festival is returning to Chippewa Falls.

Saturday, Newbourne Village opened its gates to those looking to take a step back in time.

Held at the Eagle Ridge Festival Ground, volunteers donned renaissance era clothing with a few dressed as magical creatures like mermaids and fairies.

With a variety of food, games, and entertainment, organizers say they wanted to create something fun for everyone.

“We wanted to really give something back to the community,” Renaissance Festival Executive Director Mark Lakowske said. “We wanted to give something back to the people, which was to help them just be happy again and have a place where people would just be kind and have fun.”

Rain or shine, the Renaissance Festival will be held every Saturday and Sunday through July 3rd.

Tickets range from $10 to $15 with proceeds going toward making sure the Ren Fair can become an annual event again.

For more information on the Renaissance Fair, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
La Crosse Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on June 6, 2022 as a suspect in a drug...
Man charged with 20 felonies after police seize over $1 million in drugs
Shawn Hock
Man charged with killing 32-year-old Sparta woman
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

Latest News

The annual event was held in Eau Claire's Phoenix Park.
Annual Chippewa Valley Pride Festival returns to Phoenix Park
Tours of the plant were given to community members amid concerns over the proposed water...
Eau Claire water treatment plant offers tours amid concerns over proposed Niagara Bottling facility
Renaissance Festival
Renaissance Festival Returns To Chippewa Falls (6/11/22)
Water Treatment Plant
Water Treatment Plant Offers Tours To The Community (6/11/22)