UW-Eau Claire hosts 79th Badger Boys State

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin American Legion hosted its annual Badger Boys State program.

The week-long youth citizenship program runs June 12-18. It teaches leadership skills to high school junior and senior boys.

The young adults will learn how government works by creating their own government and electing city, county and state officials.

Thomas Skrenes, Badger Boys State’s first assistant director said he hopes the young men understand democracy is for them, their benefit and for the future benefit of others.

“It’s important because it develops within our young people a sense of democracy, the rule of law and liberty and the Bill of Rights,” Skrenes said. “All of those very important things to develop young people so that we can grow together as a nation, and a state and a community.”

This is the first year UW-Eau Claire is hosting Badger Boys State, which was previously held at Ripon College. Thomas said the program will return to UW-Eau Claire for at least the next few years.

