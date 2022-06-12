Advertisement

Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives rally advocates for gun reform

The Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives advocated for gun reform Saturday in a march held from Capitol Square to the Library Mall.
By Kylie Jacobs and Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives advocated for gun reform Saturday in a march held from Capitol Square to the Library Mall.

March for our Lives Wisconsin organizer Abbi Stickels says their message is not about taking away guns altogether, but finding ways to prevent gun violence.

”It’s always about trying to find gun violence prevention. The real key is gun violence. We’re not trying to take away rights, we’re not trying to instigate conflict,” she said.

After 21 people were killed in Texas last month in the Uvalde elementary school shooting, Stickels says it isn’t enough for people to offer their thoughts and prayers alone.

”We’re just trying to make it so we’re proactive about gun violence prevention and not reactive with thoughts and prayers and reactive with having to grieve the loss of more lives,” she said.

Retired teacher Mary O’Connor agrees. She was one of many who participated in the rally.

”Because thoughts and prayers don’t do anything until after the fact. We need to do something before. It needs to stop before. That’s like we wear seatbelts to prevent.”

O’Connor’s daughter is a teacher who’s school recently went through a lockdown of their own with the threat of gun violence. This is what motivated her to march in Madison.

“I’m not for taking guns away completely. I’m for having restrictions and I’m for not military style weapons.”

Both she and Stickels hope legislators hear their calls for action.

This march in Madison was one of many held throughout the country today, with those in their own states looking for similar answers from their legislators.

