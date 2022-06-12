Advertisement

Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit makes a stop in Eau Claire

The non-profit's mobile education exhibit made a stop in Eau Claire during it tour across the country.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One non-profit aiming to recognize the sacrifice veterans made stopped in Eau Claire Saturday.

Wreaths Across America is a national organization with a mobile education exhibit that travels the country.

Don Queeney says the goal is to remember the fallen and honor those who served while educating the public.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, vets who served in that conflict who visited the exhibit received a challenge coin and more to honor their service.

Queeney hopes the visitors leave with a better understanding of the non-profit’s mission.

“The biggest takeaway from coming and visiting the mobile education exhibit, I think would be a greater understanding of what we’re trying to achieve and what we’re trying to achieve is a heightened level of patriotism, a heightened level of education for the youth,” Queeney said.

December 17th is National Wreaths Across America Day where the group places wreaths on veterans’ graves.

Queeney says last year, the non-profit put out 2.4 million wreaths and they expect to place even more this year.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America, click here.

