Advertisement

2 people hurt in crash after fleeing police in Sparta

A crash involving two motorcycles happened at 1:05 a.m. Sunday in Sparta.
The crash involving two motorcycles happened at 1:05 a.m. Sunday in Sparta.
The crash involving two motorcycles happened at 1:05 a.m. Sunday in Sparta.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after police say they fled from officers and crashed their motorcycles in a roundabout early Sunday morning.

In a release, the Sparta Police Department said that the crash happened at the roundabout on Highway 27/South Black River Street and River Road in Sparta at 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

Police said that at 1:04 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a pair of people driving motorcycles for traffic violations on Highway 27 in Sparta and turned on the lights on their marked squad vehicle, but the pair accelerated south. The officer didn’t go after the motorcycles for safety reasons. A minute later, the Monroe County Communications Center said they received a report of a crash involving two motorcycles at the roundabout, and police confirmed the two motorcycles were the same ones that fled the officer earlier. Both of the motorcycle operators were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse with minor injuries. Highway 27 was closed while the crash scene was investigated and cleaned up.

The Sparta Police Department said that speed, alcohol and unfamiliarity with the area are suspected factors in the crash. Police credit the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Fire District, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Arnold’s Service and Towing and the Monroe County Communications Center for assistance with the crash.

*** Press Release *** Two Motorcycle Crash After Fleeing From Officer

Posted by Sparta Police Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last time Chippewa Falls had a ren fair was over a decade ago.
Renaissance Festival returns to Chippewa Falls
According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (6/13/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (6/13/22)
Brett Favre at Donald Driver's Charity Softball Game
Current Packers stars defeat legends during Driver charity softball game
Brett Favre at Donald Driver's Charity Softball Game
Donald Driver's Charity Softball Game 2022