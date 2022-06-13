2 people hurt in crash after fleeing police in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after police say they fled from officers and crashed their motorcycles in a roundabout early Sunday morning.
In a release, the Sparta Police Department said that the crash happened at the roundabout on Highway 27/South Black River Street and River Road in Sparta at 1:05 a.m. Sunday.
Police said that at 1:04 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a pair of people driving motorcycles for traffic violations on Highway 27 in Sparta and turned on the lights on their marked squad vehicle, but the pair accelerated south. The officer didn’t go after the motorcycles for safety reasons. A minute later, the Monroe County Communications Center said they received a report of a crash involving two motorcycles at the roundabout, and police confirmed the two motorcycles were the same ones that fled the officer earlier. Both of the motorcycle operators were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse with minor injuries. Highway 27 was closed while the crash scene was investigated and cleaned up.
The Sparta Police Department said that speed, alcohol and unfamiliarity with the area are suspected factors in the crash. Police credit the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Fire District, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Arnold’s Service and Towing and the Monroe County Communications Center for assistance with the crash.
