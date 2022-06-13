Boys & Girls Club opens new Altoona location

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The newest location of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is now open.

Monday morning, the Altoona Center of the organization had a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

So far, the new location at Altoona Intermediate School is serving 50 children. The Boys & Girls Club is working in partnership with the School District of Altoona.

Angela Payne, Director of Resource Development with the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, said the community support has been strong and they look forward to the new center’s future.

What a great day for our Clubs! First day of Summer Programming AND we opened our new Altoona Center! #BetterThanEver Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley on Monday, June 13, 2022

“Right now, we’re just doing grades 2-5,” Payne said. “This is our first time in Altoona, so for starting out the first time this summer, hopefully we’ll be able to grow and continue to do great things with the school.”

In addition to the Altoona Center, the organization is looking to expand in other cities. In Menomonie, the Boys & Girls Club is looking to expand its offerings to students in 6th grade and older in Menomonie, as well as expansion in Eau Claire.

Earlier this year, the organization said it would be expanding in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, as well as opening up new sites in Menomonie and Altoona. The Menomonie site received an $80,000 grant last month.

To learn more, you can visit the organization’s website.

