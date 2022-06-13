Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club opens new Altoona location

The new location at Altoona Intermediate School is serving 50 children.
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The newest location of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is now open.

Monday morning, the Altoona Center of the organization had a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

So far, the new location at Altoona Intermediate School is serving 50 children. The Boys & Girls Club is working in partnership with the School District of Altoona.

Angela Payne, Director of Resource Development with the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, said the community support has been strong and they look forward to the new center’s future.

What a great day for our Clubs! First day of Summer Programming AND we opened our new Altoona Center! #BetterThanEver

Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley on Monday, June 13, 2022

“Right now, we’re just doing grades 2-5,” Payne said. “This is our first time in Altoona, so for starting out the first time this summer, hopefully we’ll be able to grow and continue to do great things with the school.”

In addition to the Altoona Center, the organization is looking to expand in other cities. In Menomonie, the Boys & Girls Club is looking to expand its offerings to students in 6th grade and older in Menomonie, as well as expansion in Eau Claire.

Earlier this year, the organization said it would be expanding in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, as well as opening up new sites in Menomonie and Altoona. The Menomonie site received an $80,000 grant last month.

To learn more, you can visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last time Chippewa Falls had a ren fair was over a decade ago.
Renaissance Festival returns to Chippewa Falls
According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

THE Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center held a grand opening for its new fitness center.
New senior fitness center in Chippewa Falls hosts grand opening
Grand Opening of Senior Fitness Center
Boys & Girls Club Center Opens in Altoona
Donations can be brought to any WESTconsin Credit Union office.
WESTconsin Credit Union holding food drive to benefit community food pantries
The Legislature’s committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.
Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect