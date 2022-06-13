Current Packers stars defeat legends during Driver charity softball game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Current stars from the Packers roster defeated the team’s “legends” in the latest edition of the annual charity softball game.

This year Donald Driver hosted the event to coincide with the end of the offseason workout program, but this year with a little twist. The stars of the past taking on the young guys in front of seven thousand fans at Fox Cities Stadium.

Offensive lineman Jon Runyan got the scoring started with a three run home run in the first inning. That was not the last dinger of the day though with former tight end Jermichael Finley providing a solo shot for the legends squad.

Ultimately it was a local product that made the plays late. Bay Port grad and current Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen drove in AJ Dillon for the tying run. Later the Badgers alum scored on some heads up base running off a base hit by quarterback Jordan Love.

The 5-4 victory gives the current roster bragging rights over a legends squad that also included the likes of Donald Driver, Ahman Green, and even Brett Favre.

The real winners of the game will be the Donald Driver Foundation, who receives the proceeds from the event.

