EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Shawn Kromrey for the Sunshine Award. Doc is there to brighten your day no matter what. He’s a great chiropractor and he is full of his bad jokes of the day. We just want to brighten his day as he does ours.

Crystal Reith

