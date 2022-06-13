Advertisement

Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to demonstrate why using highway turnarounds is dangerous.(Wisconsin State Patrol via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is offering a vivid reminder to drivers that those crossover lanes on divided highways are for emergency maintenance vehicles only.

A picture posted on the agency’s Facebook page, a black Toyota Highlander is shown wedged underneath the trailer of a semi that was perpendicular to the Interstate.

“If you miss your exit and need to turn around, the safe and legal option is to proceed to the next exit and use the off and on ramps,” the post read.

According to the highway patrol, the wreck happened on May 19 along I-39/90, near the Dane Co. and Rock Co. border. The SUV’s driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the post noted.

WSP Lt. Nate Henriksen pointed out that thankfully there was not a passenger in the front seat of the Toyota as the image showed the force of the collision caused the semi’s trailer to smash through that entire portion of the vehicle.

