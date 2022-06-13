Advertisement

Energy grid operator warns of rolling blackouts this summer

Air conditioning units
Air conditioning units(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer.

Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) power grid issued the alert to the state’s electricity providers.

Wisconsin Public Service is assuring their customers they are prepared as they take on the warmer months. WPS spokesman Matt Cullen says steps would be taken in the event of an emergency, but it’s unlikely to happen in the Badger State.

He says it’s never come to the point where MISO has ordered the utility to reduce the amount of electricity that it was delivering.

