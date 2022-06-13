Advertisement

Girl dies from injuries suffered in Chippewa County crash Friday

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (CHIPPEWA FALLS), Wis. (WEAU) - A girl is dead after being hospitalize with injuries suffered in a Friday evening crash in Chippewa County that claimed the life of her mother.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday that 11-year-old Tara LeMay has died.

“With much regret, I am sad to announce the passing of 11-year-old Tara LeMay, daughter of Sara LeMay, who were both involved in the traffic accident,” James Kowalczyk, Chippewa County Sheriff, said in a release.

48-year-old Sara LeMay died in the crash, which happened on June 10. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 64 about five miles west of Cornell at 8:32 p.m. The vehicle was upside-down in the water next to the highway. Sara LeMay was found in the water and Tara LeMay was found inside of the vehicle. Life-saving measures were given to Tara LeMay before she was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said that Sara LeMay was driving the vehicle east on Highway 64 before losing control, going into the ditch and rolling over before coming to a rest and becoming mostly submerged in the water. The crash remains under investigation.

The Elk Mound Area School District posted on Facebook that Sara LeMay was an employee of the district in the food service department and Tara LeMay had recently completed 5th grade in the district. The district is offering counselors Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment for an individual or a group, people are asked to call the district office at 715-879-8066 for scheduling.

