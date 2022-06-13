EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Homer Sarauer for the Sunshine Award. Homer came to pick something up from us this afternoon and noticed a kid crying on the other side of the street. Homer called the kid over and asked him what was wrong. The boy said the school bus dropped him off and no one was at the after-school activity. The boy also said he had no communication with his parents. So out of the kindness of Homer’s heart he asked the boy if he knew where he lived. Luckily, he did and Homer got the boy home safely. Homer deserves this award.

Frederick Ullom

