JEAN KEYESKI

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jean Keyeski is an amazing lady. She brightens up my day whenever we stop by Pizza Hut in Chippewa Falls. I broke by collarbone last fall in an ATV accident and after every visit to the hospital or doctor we would order Pizza Hut on our way home. Jean was usually working at the drive thru and when she wasn’t, I was disappointed. She always recognized me and asked how I was doing with my broken collarbone. The day the doctor told me that I didn’t need to come back anymore, we ordered a celebration pizza. We told Jean about my news and she was very excited too. When we drove away, we noticed that Jean had added a sweet little note to our pizza box. Jean deserves to be recognized word-wide for her sweetness. Happy Sunshine Award, Jean! You have no idea how much you brightened up my days with your kindness. I could tell that you truly cared about me…someone you didn’t even know. I also want to thank you for the free chocolate chip cookie last week too. Jean remembered that we forgot to bring home our dessert pizza when we were in the restaurant last time, so she gave us a free dessert when she received my “to go” order. Thank you for being so wonderful, Jean! Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Andy Amdahl

