Man arrested for shooting gun, damaging homes in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for allegedly firing a gun and damaging buildings in La Crosse on June 8.

According to a release, the La Crosse Police Department arrested 23-year-old Dakota Fair on June 11.

Police said that they responded to a report of shots fired on the 1700 block of George Street/Highway 35 on La Crosse’s south side at 2:14 a.m. June 8. Police said Fair fired a handgun, causing damage to houses and garages. Investigators found shell casings in an alley on the 1800 block of George Street/Highway 35 near a bar. No one was hurt. Police are still investigating the incident.

Fair is being recommended for charges of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Fair is also being held at the La Crosse County Jail for violating probation. Fair pleaded guilty in 2018 to armed robbery in Vernon County and was sentenced to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

