New senior fitness center in Chippewa Falls hosts grand opening

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The grand opening of a senior fitness center in Chippewa Falls took a bit of a turn earlier today.

The new site has been in the works for the past five years but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After plenty of anticipation, the first day of the fitness center was off to a great start when the building was evacuated for a gas leak.

The senior center is for people 50 years old and up. A year-long membership is $35, with an additional $10 per month to use the fitness room. The facility has exercise machines, weights and also offers group fitness classes.

Angie Walker, director of the senior center, said she expects this new facility to have a great effect on the public.

“I think that it’s going to be a very positive impact on not only our community but the surrounding communities, and you can’t ask for more than that,” said Angie Walker. “So, like I said before, I really truly encourage people to come. We need to everyone healthy.”

Walter said the new fitness center will be closed again tomorrow, June 14, due to the gas leak. They are hoping to be up and running as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.