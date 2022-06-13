Advertisement

Pepin County Sheriff’s Office asking public for information about missing Stockholm woman

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information to help find a Stockholm woman who has been missing since Friday.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that Colleen M. Flynn was last seen Friday, June 10 around noon driving her white 2012 Nissan Juke.

The release indicates that her direction of travel and clothing are unknown. Flynn has ties to the Stockholm area as well as several areas of Minnesota. No one has heard from her since noon and her vehicle has not been located. Flynn is described as 5′8″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Her vehicle has a Wisconsin license plate, 930-KEP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office at 715-672-5944.

We are requesting your assistance in helping locate Colleen M. Flynn. Colleen was last seen on Friday 6/10/22 around...

Posted by Pepin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 13, 2022

