RACHEL SCHMIDT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Rachel Schmidt is the activities director at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona. Every day she goes far above and beyond her job description to provide opportunities for physical improvement, mental well-being, and fun activities, as well as excellent entertainment. She has a bubbly personality that is contagious and when you meet her in the hallway, there is always a bright smile, and she always knows your name. We all love her! She deserves the Sunshine Award.

Grateful residents of The Classic at Hillcrest Greens

