Roehl steps down as Memorial head baseball coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dan Roehl has stepped down as head baseball coach at Eau Claire Memorial after six years guiding the team.

Roehl guided the Old Abes to a semifinal berth in the WIAA State Tournament in 2021.This season the team finished 17-9, with their season ending last Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.

Roehl citing family as they main reason for his departure. He will remain a teach at Eau Claire Memorial.

Below is the full statement from Eau Claire Memorial’s Athletic Director Kevin Thompson:

Memorial High School would like to notify you that Dan Roehl is stepping down as the head coach of the boys baseball program. Coach Roehl has three young daughters that are becoming increasingly involved in extracurricular activities and he wants to be more involved with those endeavors. Coach Roehl has been with the program as head coach for six years and 2 years as an assistant coach. He will continue to serve at Memorial as a teacher in the Social Studies Department.

“I would like to thank the Old Abe baseball family. The game of baseball holds so many life lessons, and it has been my privilege to play a small part in those lessons over the years. I’ve truly been spoiled by the quality of student athletes that have come through this program—a testament to the solid parents that I have been fortunate enough to meet—some of which are now good friends. As we worked together and toward the same goal of building young men, I was honored to have a front row seat. Witnessing bright-eyed freshmen work through the grind of the early teen years to become adults on the path to great things was such a blessing for me and the rest of the baseball staff.”

Coach Roehl has impacted many student-athletes during his time with the Abes. Grant Gerber, current St. Thomas football player and former MHS baseball player recalls, “Coach Roehl cares so much for his players and his fellow coaches, his tenacity to grow high school baseball players into young men should not be overlooked either. I can say with solid backing that Coach Roehl’s impact on character shaped me and was part of building me into the man I am today. His smile and genuine positivity will be missed by past, current and future generations of Old Abe baseball. The mantra of Screaming Eagles used often by Coach was that of adopting the mindset of 101st Airborne unit which was a prolific and successful division of the Army used since WWI. They had the nickname “Screaming Eagle”, and we share the mascot of Old Abe with the unit. Coach found a way to tie in the values of this special unit to lead many successful and memorable baseball seasons, including our run to the state semifinal game my senior year. From players and family members of Old Abe baseball we wish Coach the very best in his future endeavors!”

Luke Erickson, a 2022 graduate, had this to say about his time at Memorial, “Coach Roehl has a love for the game and care for his players. He came to practice every day with a smile on his face and would put the team before anything. He was honest and connected well with students and players. He added value to all our teammates by being a positive role model. He strives to make a team like family and created good character. One of my favorite things we did every year was meeting in the classroom to reflect about life outside of baseball. This pulled our team closer each year. Teammates and I can’t thank Coach Roehl enough for what he has brought to this program.”

Coach Roehl wanted to make sure I included a thank you to his staff. He expressed a great deal of gratitude toward the men that helped him run a successful program over the years—Jeff Janot, Nick Beltz, John Redwine, Rob Fadness, and Ryan Page just to name a few.

There is no doubt that Coach Roehl has been a valued member of our athletic program. He represents our athletic program’s most closely held values: he cares deeply about his student-athletes and his colleagues, and he embodies

dedication, competitiveness, and hard work. Through his actions and his words, he has been a leader, mentor, and friend to many. Our program will miss him. On behalf of Old Abe Athletics, I personally thank Coach Roehl for his long service to the program. I wish him much happiness in retirement.

Memorial will now begin the search for a new head baseball coach.

