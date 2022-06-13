Advertisement

WESTconsin Credit Union holding food drive to benefit community food pantries

Donations can be brought to any WESTconsin Credit Union office.
Donations can be brought to any WESTconsin Credit Union office.
Donations can be brought to any WESTconsin Credit Union office.(KOLN)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN WIS. (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union is holding a food drive to help support community food pantries in the credit union’s service area.

The Summer Food Drive runs from June 13 through June 25.

During the food drive, WESTconsin will take in donations of non-perishable food items and money at all of its offices. Proceeds from the donated money and the food items will be distributed to the food pantries.

“Throughout the school year, many kids are provided breakfast and lunch at reduced or no cost, so food banks have their greatest need for donations during the summertime,” Stephanie Rasmussen, Chief Experience Officer of WESTconsin Credit Union, said. “We invite both members and non-members to drop off donations at our offices for local food pantries.”

Summer Food Drive June 13-25 🍉 Non-perishable items and monetary donations are accepted at any WESTconsin Credit Union...

Posted by WESTconsin Credit Union on Sunday, June 12, 2022

WESTconsin Credit Union offices are located in northwestern Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. You can learn more about the food drive on WESTconsin Credit Union’s website. You can also find the closest office to make donations on WESTconsin Credit Union’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last time Chippewa Falls had a ren fair was over a decade ago.
Renaissance Festival returns to Chippewa Falls
According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

THE Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center held a grand opening for its new fitness center.
New senior fitness center in Chippewa Falls hosts grand opening
A package of markers at the Altoona Center of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa...
Boys & Girls Club opens new Altoona location
Grand Opening of Senior Fitness Center
Boys & Girls Club Center Opens in Altoona
The Legislature’s committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.
Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect