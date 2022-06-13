WESTconsin Credit Union holding food drive to benefit community food pantries

WESTERN WIS. (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union is holding a food drive to help support community food pantries in the credit union’s service area.

The Summer Food Drive runs from June 13 through June 25.

During the food drive, WESTconsin will take in donations of non-perishable food items and money at all of its offices. Proceeds from the donated money and the food items will be distributed to the food pantries.

“Throughout the school year, many kids are provided breakfast and lunch at reduced or no cost, so food banks have their greatest need for donations during the summertime,” Stephanie Rasmussen, Chief Experience Officer of WESTconsin Credit Union, said. “We invite both members and non-members to drop off donations at our offices for local food pantries.”

WESTconsin Credit Union offices are located in northwestern Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. You can learn more about the food drive on WESTconsin Credit Union’s website. You can also find the closest office to make donations on WESTconsin Credit Union’s website.

