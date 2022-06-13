Advertisement

Western Wisconsin school districts sponsor USDA’s Summer Food Service Program

Dozens of districts are offering up meals to children this summer as part of the program.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several school districts in western Wisconsin, including Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and La Crosse, are sponsoring and taking part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

The program, which is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for districts that use the program in the state, provides meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price meals from schools are typically not available.

Children and certain adults are eligible to receive meals under the program.

The Eau Claire Area School District is providing the meals at several sites this summer, with menus and schedules available on the ECASD website. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is providing meals at its middle and high school as well as Halmstad Elementary. The School District of La Crosse is offering up the free meals for all children through the end of June, according to the district’s website.

Dozens of districts across western Wisconsin are taking part in the program. To see which district or other location is taking part, you can use the mapping tool on the USDA website to see where meals are being provided as part of the program.

To learn more about the program, you can visit the USDA website.

