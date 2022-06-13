Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect

The Legislature’s committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.
The Legislature’s committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.
The Legislature’s committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are going to allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration developed to control PFAS pollution to take effect.

The state Department of Natural Resources’ policy board adopted limits on PFAS in Wisconsin drinking and surface water in February.

The regulations limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water to 70 parts per trillion and 8 ppt for most surface waters that support fish. Board approval sent the regulations to the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules.

Mike Mikalsen, an aide to the panel’s co-chairman, Sen. Steve Nass, said Monday that the committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last time Chippewa Falls had a ren fair was over a decade ago.
Renaissance Festival returns to Chippewa Falls
According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
Gov. Evers grants 56 pardons, brings total to 554
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the state legislature to return for a special session regarding the...
Evers orders special session over Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban