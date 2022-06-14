1 hurt after ATV incident in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after an ATV incident in Pierce County Friday.

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10 around 11:42 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV that hit a parked SUV on 825th Street South of Highway 63 in Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined an ATV driven by 30-year-old Mataya Kloos of Hager City was traveling southbound on 825th Street near Highway 63. Kloos drifted off the roadway and hit a parked SUV owned by 26-year-old Kaitlin Draganowski of Almena, Wis.

The media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Kloos was evaluated by Red Wing Paramedics and released on scene. The passenger, 35-year-old Christina Durnbaugh of Spring Valley, Wis., was taken from the scene by Red Wing Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

Red Wing Ambulance and Fire Department assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

