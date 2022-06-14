Advertisement

2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers in southeastern Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling was a flatbed trailer on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove when it crossed the center line and hit a semi pulling a dry bulk tanker. Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. Authorities say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time. Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, tells the Racine Journal Times she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m.

