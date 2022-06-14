Chippewa Falls still weighing future of municipal pool

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The fate of Chippewa Falls’ only public pool remains in question after the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department issued a release Tuesday stating that it is still considering options for the future of the site.

The Bernard F. Willi Pool is open for the 2022 season, but the Chippewa Falls Committee of the Whole indicated at its April 12 meeting that it could be the last season for the facility, according to minutes from the meeting.

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department Director John Jimenez said in April that building a new pool is one of the options on the table, but it seemed hard to justify the cost since the pool is only used for three months out of the year.

“The pool in general is essentially operating always in the negative annually with the pool,” Jimenez said in April. “It costs us more to have the pool even when we’re running, right. The revenues never offset to the cost of the pool and the expenses. So we’re always below a line where we’re supposed to be financially with it.”

PRESS RELEASE City of Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department 30 W. Central St. Chippewa Falls, WI... Posted by Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Dpt. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

At April’s Committee of the Whole meeting, three options were laid out. First, the pool could be renovated to extend the facility’s lifespan by about 15 years. Second, the pool could be replaced, which would be more expensive than the remodel. Third, the pool facility could be replaced with a year-round recreation facility that could potentially include an indoor pool. At May’s Chippewa Falls City Council meeting, Jimenez presented a quote for replacement of some of the pool’s infrastructure that would extend the life of the current facility by two to three years, but that major facility updates were still needed.

Several citizens appeared at May’s City Council meeting to express support for keeping the pool instead of replacing it with a recreational facility, with one person presenting a petition with 1,350 signatures on it in support of keeping the facility. A show of hands by the community members showed unanimous support for keeping the pool.

No action was taken on the pool other than to set future items relating to funding staffing for the pool to be open this summer. The Committee of the Whole said it would seek recommendations from the Park Board and determine community support for a new pool versus a recreation facility.

In Tuesday’s release, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said it “has every intention of continuing to provide this much-needed service to the community.”

Chippewa Pool Petition

The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said it is planning to form a stakeholders committee regarding the future of the pool, and that if approved, doing the required maintenance to extend the life of the pool by a year or two will give the city time to plan the future of the facility and the site. At a May Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board meeting, Jimenez said that it would cost $66,500 to make those repairs.

One of Tuesday night’s agenda items for the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board is discussion of the pool. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.