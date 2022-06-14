Advertisement

Corps performers don’t let the heat wave stop their practice

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Don’t be surprised if you hear music around the UW-Eau Claire Campus, the Madison Scout Corps is rehearsing even in the heat.

The Madison Scouts Corps is back with 156 students rehearsing at UWEC for the 2nd year.

Tuesday’s near record high heat didn’t stop them from playing music. Students were still out on Towers Field with water in tow.

The Corps partnered with UWEC last year to create an environment where students have plenty of space to rehearse. The performers began rehearsal at the beginning of June meaning today is the hottest weather the performers have had to endure on-campus so far.

Even though some students are used to playing in the heat, the Madison Scouts Crops Director says protocols are in place to help keep students safe.

“We look at heat index in particular, so while it’s may be 85 degrees the heat index might be way higher. So, we have mandatory water breaks at certain intervals, certain amount of times where they have to go in the shade, ” David Lofy said.

Performers were seen hydrating and re-applying sunscreen. Lofy says they will continue to use similar protocols throughout the week as temperatures remain high.

