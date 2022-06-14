ECPD introduces new K-9, Murphy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department announced its newest member Tuesday.

K-9 Murphy, who is 10 weeks old, is training to become a therapy dog.

In a Facebook post, the ECPD said that Murphy was donated by Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, a group that has made donations to other Eau Claire-area police departments. The ECPD said that adding Murphy would not have been possible without its partners, including Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital and the Mary Doolittle Estate. Additionally, the ECPD thanked community members that have supported its K-9 fund, the Eau Claire Police Department K9 Fund, through the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

If you’d like to make a donation to the K-9 fund, you can do so online. The ECPD is also inviting community members to follow Murphy on Facebook and Instagram.

Meet ECPD’s new Therapy K9, Murphy! Murphy is 9 weeks old and is already learning a lot. We were graciously donated... Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.