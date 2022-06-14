Advertisement

Great Race coming to Chippewa Falls

The Great Race will stop in Chippewa Falls June 24
The Great Race will stop in Chippewa Falls June 24(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 14, 2022
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce and Chippewa Falls Main Street present The Great Race stop in Chippewa Falls! The Great Race is an international time, speed, and endurance car rally. It is free to the public and spectators. Enjoy classic cars from 120 drivers heading from Warwick, Rhode Island, to Fargo, North Dakota.

Teri Ouimette, with Chippewa Falls Main Street, says the stop in Chippewa Falls is Friday, June 24 from noon to 3 p.m.

Chippewa Falls Main Street Website
Great Race website

