Purple Rain Water Bottling Group withdraws decision at City Council Meeting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Purple Rain Properties, LLC. which is the developer for a proposed Niagra Water Bottling Plant in Eau Claire, which had previously proposed a new water bottling facility in Eau Claire, has withdrawn its proposal at Eau Claire’s City Council meeting Tuesday.

The decision was postponed indefinitely. Currently, the council members are sharing their thoughts about the decision and the process of this so far.

Monday night, some community members rallied against it in hopes of encouraging council members to vote “no” to Niagara Bottling. If built, the plant would have used around nine percent of the City’s current water plant capacity. The proposed facility would have been built in the Gateway Northwest Business Park.

