State Patrol to host Open House in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for its next class of Troopers.

On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Post on Highway 53 is hosting an Open House. It goes from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The State Patrol is working to recruit around 50 future troopers who will start training in January. Those who attend the open house will learn more about what the State Patrol does, and the different career opportunities the agency has to offer.

“Our K9 unit, we have pilots. There is also the Dignatry Protection Unit. We have our Technical Reconstruction Unit, and some other specialized areas too, so individuals with those areas will also come to kind of teach in more detail what they specifically do that’s different,” Trooper Ashley Morales with Wisconsin State Patrol, said.

To become a trooper there are some additional requirements such as the ability to pass a physical fitness test, a background check and a psychological exam.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.