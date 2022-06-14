Advertisement

State Patrol to host Open House in Eau Claire

On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Post on Highway 53 is hosting an Open House. It goes from 3:00...
On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Post on Highway 53 is hosting an Open House. It goes from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for its next class of Troopers.

On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Post on Highway 53 is hosting an Open House. It goes from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The State Patrol is working to recruit around 50 future troopers who will start training in January. Those who attend the open house will learn more about what the State Patrol does, and the different career opportunities the agency has to offer.

“Our K9 unit, we have pilots. There is also the Dignatry Protection Unit. We have our Technical Reconstruction Unit, and some other specialized areas too, so individuals with those areas will also come to kind of teach in more detail what they specifically do that’s different,” Trooper Ashley Morales with Wisconsin State Patrol, said.

To become a trooper there are some additional requirements such as the ability to pass a physical fitness test, a background check and a psychological exam.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 11-year-old girl’s 48-year-old mother also died as a result of the crash.
Girl dies from injuries suffered in Chippewa County crash Friday
Colleen M. Flynn previously hadn't been seen since noon on June 10, 2022.
Pepin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Stockholm woman safe
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
A herd of bison are seen in Yellowstone National Park, Montana, on Aug. 26, 2016. A government...
Yellowstone National Park changes ‘offensive’ mountain name

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/14/22)
The Bernard F. Willi Pool is open for the 2022 season, but city officials indicated previously...
Chippewa Falls still weighing future of municipal pool
Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two...
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
Xcel Energy is offering some tips in efforts to help customers “find relief from the heat and...
Xcel Energy offers tips to stay comfortable as temperatures are rising