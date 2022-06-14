Xcel Energy offers tips to stay comfortable as temperatures are rising

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Xcel Energy is offering some tips in efforts to help customers “find relief from the heat and bills” this summer.

Ways customers can get the most out of their cooling as listed by Xcel Energy are:

Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home

Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home

Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and pushout hot air during the day

Changing air conditioning filters

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

Ways customers can reduce costs on overall bills as listed by Xcel Energy include:

Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer

Running washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid

More tips are available on the Xcel Energy website.

