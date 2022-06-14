Advertisement

Xcel Energy offers tips to stay comfortable as temperatures are rising

Xcel Energy is offering some tips in efforts to help customers “find relief from the heat and...
Xcel Energy is offering some tips in efforts to help customers “find relief from the heat and bills” this summer.(MGN Graphics)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Xcel Energy is offering some tips in efforts to help customers “find relief from the heat and bills” this summer.

Ways customers can get the most out of their cooling as listed by Xcel Energy are:

  • Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home
  • Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home
  • Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside
  • Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and pushout hot air during the day
  • Changing air conditioning filters
  • Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

Ways customers can reduce costs on overall bills as listed by Xcel Energy include:

  • Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer
  • Running washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid

More tips are available on the Xcel Energy website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 11-year-old girl’s 48-year-old mother also died as a result of the crash.
Girl dies from injuries suffered in Chippewa County crash Friday
Colleen M. Flynn previously hadn't been seen since noon on June 10, 2022.
Pepin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Stockholm woman safe
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
A herd of bison are seen in Yellowstone National Park, Montana, on Aug. 26, 2016. A government...
Yellowstone National Park changes ‘offensive’ mountain name

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10 around 11:42...
1 hurt after ATV incident in Pierce County
Great Race
"The Great Race" Stops In Chippewa Falls (6/14/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/14/22)