Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin opens new wing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin in La Crosse is announcing they have opened a new wing for their AfterCare Program.

According to a media release by Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, the wing has seven beds and offers affordable sober living to graduates of the treatment program. ATCWW has collaborated with the Family & Children’s Center and is set to lease another portion of their facility at 2507 Weston Street, located by Central High School.

ATCWW says they are “specifically dedicated to women 18 and older, with the ability to house up to 14 individuals at a time.” ATCWW says the program is currently running at capacity, and there is a wait list for clients seeking help.

“I have found that when a client completes our program some of them don’t have a healthy environment to return to,” Kevin Schaler, Executive Director, said. “We will be able to offer affordable on-campus housing, free food, accountability, chapel services and most importantly, a recovery community. These are all key components that help an individual maintain freedom from their addiction.”

You can learn more on their website by viewing their 2022 2nd Quarter Newsletter.

