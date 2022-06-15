Advertisement

“Bridge the Divide” Kicks off next week

“Bridge the Divide” is kicking off the “Final Five and Ranked Choice Voting Campaign” next week.
"Bridge the Divide" is kicking off the "Final Five and Ranked Choice Voting Campaign" next week.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An area grassroots organization wants to bring ranked-choice voting to the Badger State.

“Bridge the Divide” is kicking off the “Final Five and Ranked Choice Voting Campaign” next week. The campaign’s goal is to teach more people about ranked-choice voting, a system where voters rank their top candidates.

A volunteer with Bridge the Divide says this system is good no matter your political affiliation.

“It is better if you are on the left or the right or on the center, it makes elections better because everyone’s voice can be heard,” Bob Maline, Bridge the Divide Volunteer, said.

The organization is hosting two kick-off events next week. On June 22 volunteers will be at Glen Park Pavilion in River Falls. The next day, they’ll be at Farmers Market Pavilion in Menomonie.

