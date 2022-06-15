Chippewa Falls clinic receives $120,000 grant

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Valley nonprofit providing basic health care services to people in need is getting a financial boost.

The Open Door Clinic, Inc. located in Chippewa Falls is the recipient of a $120,000 Equitable Recovery Grant.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes presented the grant to the clinic on Tuesday. The program looks to assist community-based organizations aimed at increasing equity and eliminating disparities in communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for this program is from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The clinic is located at First Presbyterian Church, 130 West Central Street. For more information about the clinic you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.