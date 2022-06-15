Advertisement

Chippewa Falls clinic receives $120,000 grant

The program looks to assist community-based organizations aimed at increasing equity and...
The program looks to assist community-based organizations aimed at increasing equity and eliminating disparities in communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Valley nonprofit providing basic health care services to people in need is getting a financial boost.

The Open Door Clinic, Inc. located in Chippewa Falls is the recipient of a $120,000 Equitable Recovery Grant.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes presented the grant to the clinic on Tuesday. The program looks to assist community-based organizations aimed at increasing equity and eliminating disparities in communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for this program is from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The clinic is located at First Presbyterian Church, 130 West Central Street. For more information about the clinic you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 11-year-old girl’s 48-year-old mother also died as a result of the crash.
Girl dies from injuries suffered in Chippewa County crash Friday
Colleen M. Flynn previously hadn't been seen since noon on June 10, 2022.
Pepin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Stockholm woman safe
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
A herd of bison are seen in Yellowstone National Park, Montana, on Aug. 26, 2016. A government...
Yellowstone National Park changes ‘offensive’ mountain name
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

According to a criminal complaint 20-year-old Anthony Placzkowski of Menomonie is facing one...
Menomonie man accused of possessing child pornography
Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man
Madison Scouts Corps Plays Through the Heat
Madison Scouts Corps Plays Through the Heat
Mayo Clinic Celebrates Premature Child Born in Arcadia
Mayo Clinic Celebrates Premature Child Born in Arcadia