DNR investigating fatal boating crash in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating crash that took place in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon.

The DNR said that at 1:29 p.m. June 14, two personal watercraft were involved in the incident in the west channel of the Mississippi River that left one person, a West Salem High School student, dead.

Two people were on each of the watercraft, and four people were involved, according to the DNR.

The School District of West Salem confirmed that a student at West Salem High School died in the crash and is offering counseling services Wednesday and Thursday for the district community. Parents and families were sent an email Wednesday morning with details on how to sign up for counseling, which will be available from 1-3 p.m. Thursday on site or virtually via Zoom.

The La Crosse Police Department called the crash a “watercraft accident” in a release Tuesday afternoon. The release said that the DNR was leading the investigation into the crash. No names have been released, and no other information was made available by the DNR or law enforcement.

Please check your email regarding the recent death of a high school student. Student Services will be available at WSHS today, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and tomorrow from 1-3 p.m. and also via Zoom. Please check your email for the Zoom link. — School District of West Salem (@WestSalemSD) June 15, 2022

