DNR investigating fatal boating crash in La Crosse County

The DNR said that two watercraft were involved in a crash in the Mississippi River that left a West Salem High School student dead Tuesday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating crash that took place in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon.

The DNR said that at 1:29 p.m. June 14, two personal watercraft were involved in the incident in the west channel of the Mississippi River that left one person, a West Salem High School student, dead.

Two people were on each of the watercraft, and four people were involved, according to the DNR.

The School District of West Salem confirmed that a student at West Salem High School died in the crash and is offering counseling services Wednesday and Thursday for the district community. Parents and families were sent an email Wednesday morning with details on how to sign up for counseling, which will be available from 1-3 p.m. Thursday on site or virtually via Zoom.

The La Crosse Police Department called the crash a “watercraft accident” in a release Tuesday afternoon. The release said that the DNR was leading the investigation into the crash. No names have been released, and no other information was made available by the DNR or law enforcement.

