Early-morning power outage in La Crosse affects thousands

19% of La Crosse County’s nearly 49,000 electric customers lost power Wednesday morning.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A power outage lasting about three hours affected thousands of customers in La Crosse County, according to Xcel Energy.

The outage affected 9,303 customers, according to Xcel Energy’s power outage map.

Electric service was restored at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. Xcel Energy said that the outage was caused by animal contact to key equipment at its La Crosse substation, causing significant damage.

The outage affected 19% of La Crosse County’s nearly 49,000 electric customers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

  • An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.
  • Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.
  • If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.
  • When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.
  • If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Xcel Energy’s power outage map can be located here. Xcel Energy also offers tips on safety during power outages, which you can read here.

