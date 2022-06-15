The hunt is on, Visit Eau Claire launches new limited-time summertime adventure pass

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There’s a new pass in town.

Visit Eau Claire is offering both tourists and locals-alike a new ‘How-To’ guide, to navigating the quintessential summer in Eau Claire.

‘Essentials Pass’ is a free, limited-time scavenger hunt challenge to check out local restaurants, breweries and outdoor destinations Visit Eau Claire thinks are essential to an Eau Claire summer.

There are 26 check-in spots on the passport, all of which, are rooted in getting outdoors and supporting local businesses.

“We’re looking for not only for our locals to get out and experience some of these things, to remember what’s amazing in their back yard, but for them to bring their friends, their families and the tourists around to see all the different cool things that you can do,” says Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire.

The prizes include stickers, hats, and the chance at a drawing for a Yeti cooler, canoe, and gift cards to area businesses.

“We really just like to shine the spotlight on the partners that we have, through the Curd Crawl we had some 20 restaurants that we were putting people in for business, with the Brew Pass, same for the breweries,” says Anderson. “Now we’re looking to hit some of those other businesses that are along the path for that and really highlight them as well.”

There is no hassle of having to download an app, you simply sign up here, with your basic information and the link to your passport will be sent directly to you on your mobile device.

Go hunting before the pass expires Sept. 5!

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.