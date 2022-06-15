Menomonie man accused of possessing child pornography

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Menomonie, Wis. man is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Anthony Placzkowski of Menomonie is facing one charge of possession of child pornography.

On April 7, 2022 an investigator with the Menomonie Police Department began investigating a Cybertip which reported a Dropbox containing 39 files, containing mostly “apparent child pornography.”

The criminal complaint says on June 13, 2022 authorities went to the address that matched with the IP address connected to the Dropbox. There, authorities made contact with Placzkowski and he denied ever having a Dropbox account. He told authorities that he uses social media such as Snapchat, Facebook, TikTok, etc. Authorities asked Placzkowski if he had any child pornography on his phone and he said he did not.

According to the criminal complaint, further into an interview with authorities, Placzkowski said sometimes people send him things on Kik that “aren’t right” and the get him into groups that “aren’t the best.” On Placzkowski’s phone, authorities found “multiple photos of child pornography.”

Placzkowski said he has never sent any of the child pornography to anyone. He denied keeping the photos for “sexually gratifying purposes.” Placzkowski was taken to the Dunn County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 20, 2022. June 14, 2022 court records show a 1,000 cash bond has been set for Placzkowski.

