More heat means more roads buckling, WiDOT warns

An image of a pavement that has buckled posted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, on...
An image of a pavement that has buckled posted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Work crews are hitting the highways this week for repairs as reports come in of roads buckling from the extreme heat.

At least four instances happened on Tuesday alone in the Madison area, the state’s Department of Transportation reported in a tweet. The agency also noted more reports coming from Columbia and Sauk counties.

Two instances of roads bucking were spotted about a tenth of a mile from each other along the southbound lanes of I-38/90/94 overnight, according to WiDOT reports. As a result, crews to block off the lanes as they worked to repair them.

DOT also reported another pavement buckle around 3:30 p.m. in Sauk County. All eastbound lanes are blocked on US 12 eastbound at Ski Hi Road near Baraboo. This buckle was cleared by 6 p.m., officials stated in an update.

Pavement buckle on US 51 northbound causes delays .
Pavement buckle on US 51 northbound causes delays .(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

In Dane Co., all northbound lanes of U.S. 51 near DeForest were shut down over rush hour Friday afternoon because of buckling there. All vehicles at that off-ramp could be seen exiting the roadway on WisDOT’s traffic camera during the closure.

With heat indices expected to touch triple-digits again Wednesday, WIDOT warns drivers to be on the look out for more. It also reminds motorists to move over or slow down when they see crews working.

Pavement buckles occur when roads are so hot that it causes it to split or break down from the temperature change.

