New principal named for La Crosse Polytechnic School and CRVA

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse is announcing the hiring of a new principal for La Crosse Polytechnic School and Coulee Region Virtual Academy.

According to a media release by the School District of La Crosse, Micah Averbeck was hired as the new principal of La Crosse Polytechnic School and the district’s CRVA at the board’s latest meeting.

The School District of La Crosse says Averbeck has 14 years of educational experience, all of them as a teacher at Central High School in the School District of La Crosse, among other career accomplishments in the district.

“I have a passion for working with people and building strong relationships between families, school staff, and the community,” Averbeck said. “I believe the most effective educational leaders are those who stay grounded and understand their student, family, and staff needs so they can best support the learning experiences of all involved. I lead others by how I want to be led; with care, effort, sensitivity to needs, and clarity.”

The School District of La Crosse says Averbeck is a 2008 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education. Averbeck earned his Master’s Degree in Leadership from Viterbo University in 2020.

“Micah is a distinguished educational leader,” Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Aaron Engel, said. “He is mindful and people-centered, and his disposition and interpersonal skill set make him a favorite among students, families, and colleagues. Micah will continue the amazing and growing tradition of excellence at our La Crosse Polytechnic School and Coulee Region Virtual Academy. We are very excited to welcome Micah to his new leadership role.”

Averbeck is scheduled to begin his new role on July 1.

