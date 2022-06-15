Advertisement

New principal named for La Crosse Polytechnic School and CRVA

According to a media release by the School District of La Crosse, Micah Averbeck was hired as...
According to a media release by the School District of La Crosse, Micah Averbeck was hired as the new principal of La Crosse Polytechnic School and the district’s CRVA at the board’s latest meeting.(COURTESY: SCHOOL DISTRICT OF LA CROSSE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse is announcing the hiring of a new principal for La Crosse Polytechnic School and Coulee Region Virtual Academy.

According to a media release by the School District of La Crosse, Micah Averbeck was hired as the new principal of La Crosse Polytechnic School and the district’s CRVA at the board’s latest meeting.

The School District of La Crosse says Averbeck has 14 years of educational experience, all of them as a teacher at Central High School in the School District of La Crosse, among other career accomplishments in the district.

“I have a passion for working with people and building strong relationships between families, school staff, and the community,” Averbeck said. “I believe the most effective educational leaders are those who stay grounded and understand their student, family, and staff needs so they can best support the learning experiences of all involved. I lead others by how I want to be led; with care, effort, sensitivity to needs, and clarity.”

The School District of La Crosse says Averbeck is a 2008 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education. Averbeck earned his Master’s Degree in Leadership from Viterbo University in 2020.

“Micah is a distinguished educational leader,” Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Aaron Engel, said. “He is mindful and people-centered, and his disposition and interpersonal skill set make him a favorite among students, families, and colleagues. Micah will continue the amazing and growing tradition of excellence at our La Crosse Polytechnic School and Coulee Region Virtual Academy. We are very excited to welcome Micah to his new leadership role.”

Averbeck is scheduled to begin his new role on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two...
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
Tornado Watch in effect tonight until 10pm for parts of the area
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday in Western Wisconsin
In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The...
Homicide suspect’s grandma asks for leniency
Colleen M. Flynn previously hadn't been seen since noon on June 10, 2022.
Pepin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Stockholm woman safe
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FIVE
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FIVE
North High Weight Room Receives Upgrades
North High Weight Room Receives Upgrades
“Bridge the Divide” is kicking off the “Final Five and Ranked Choice Voting Campaign” next week.
“Bridge the Divide” Kicks off next week
State Patrol Training
Wisconsin State Patrol trains newest batch of cadets