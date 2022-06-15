North high school receives weight room upgrades, some benefitting female athletes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to the curious eyes of a few North High husky booster club members, and a large donation, the North High weight room received upgrades on par with surrounding schools.

“You’re seeing kind of this kind of thing at some of our competitor schools, the kids get pretty excited because they want to be at that same level or have the same type of things that the other schools are doing,” said Mike Pernsteiner.

Mike Pernsteiner is the athletic director at Eau Claire North, who knows firsthand the value of a modernized weight room.

“We want to get them doing things in house, working with our strength program, but also building that camaraderie with their classmates,” he said.

Among the upgrades are four stations specialized for female athletes in strength training, including equipment that is smaller in size and weight, attracting athletes who may have been apprehensive to use the weight room, according to Jon Standiford, the North High booster club president.

“We also have a lot of female athletes, including my I have a daughter that’s also a student, that weren’t comfortable going in the weight room just because of the old, past equipment that they had,” he said.

Now with greater opportunities for athletes of all shapes, sizes, and genders, Standiford says the community has been incredibly responsive.

“You know, being a father of a female athlete here at North, though, I’m pretty ecstatic,” he said. “I’ve been contacted by a lot of other parents on the female side that we’ve grown to know over the years playing athletics here. Even students that are involved and students’ parents that aren’t involved in athletics, we’re just amazed by what the booster club was able to do and put together.”

