Public Painting Project begins new community mural

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Public Painting Project began their next community mural at First Avenue Mini Storage Wednesday.

This mural is being created through a mural painting workshop held by the Public Painting Project. Twenty local artists are participating this workshop, collaborating on the mural with the theme “nature, community and music.” The goal of this organization is to provide art to more people in the community.

“We believe that art and public art should be accessible to all, and this is -- murals are one way to make that accessibility available for everyone,” Jo Ellen Burke, Cofounder of the Public Painting Project, said. “It enhances a community. It defines who we are as a community. I think art is often the soul of a community itself.”

Artists will be working on this mural Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Community members are encouraged to stop by and watch the artists as they make progress on the artwork.

