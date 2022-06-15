EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for steaks on the grill.

RIBEYE STEAKS WITH BLUE CHEESE BUTTER AND MUSHROOMS

INGREDIENTS:

4 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 12 ounces each)

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon pepper

8 medium portobello mushrooms, stems removed (about 1-3/4 pounds)

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Blue Cheese Butter:

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup butter, softened

3 tablespoons chopped rehydrated sun-dried tomatoes, not packed in oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

COOKING:

Combine garlic, thyme and pepper; press evenly onto beef steaks. Set aside

Brush mushrooms with oil. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange mushrooms around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill mushrooms 16 to 18 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 15 minutes) or until tender, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine Blue Cheese Butter ingredients in small bowl until well blended.

Cover and refrigerate 2 steaks, 4 mushrooms and 1/2 cup Blue Cheese Butter to use in Ribeye Steak Sandwiches. Spread remaining Blue Cheese Butter over remaining 2 steaks. Coarsely chop remaining 4 mushrooms; divide evenly among 4 plates. Carve steaks into slices; arrange evenly over mushrooms. Season with salt, as desired. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

SPICY FIVE-PEPPER T-BONE STEAKS

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 16 ounces each)

Five-Pepper Seasoning:

3 tablespoons coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce:

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup beef broth

1/3 cup raisins

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Additional beef broth (optional)

COOKING:

Combine Five-Pepper Seasoning ingredients in small bowl; mix well. Reserve 2 teaspoons for Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce. Set aside remaining mixture for seasoning beef T-Bone Steaks.

Cook’s Tip: Mixed peppercorns are sold in specialty food markets and some supermarkets. If a four-peppercorn mix is not available, a three-peppercorn mix may be substituted. Or make your own mix by combining equal amounts of whole black, white, green and pink peppercorns.

To easily grind whole peppercorns, use a pepper mill or coffee grinder (used only for seasonings). They can also be crushed in a food-safe plastic bag. Place the peppercorns in the bag, squeeze out the air and seal. Use the bottom of a custard cup, rolling pin or side of a heavy pan to crush the peppercorns.

To prepare Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce, heat oil in small saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until tender but not browned. Stir in ketchup, broth, raisins, vinegar, molasses, soy sauce and reserved 2 teaspoons Five-Pepper Seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer gently 10 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. (Sauce will thicken slightly.)

