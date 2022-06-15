Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday in Western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley will be under the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday as a low pressure system traverses across the Upper Midwest. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a level 3 risk for severe weather. Locations within this risk will have the highest chances of seeing severe weather, though areas North and West could still see an isolated strong to severe storm.

Severe weather risk Wednesday (6/15) (WEAU)

A cold front associated with our weather system will slide eastward overnight, producing the chance for an initial round of scattered showers and storms. These are expected to arrive in our neck of the woods around midnight or after, and continue into early Wednesday morning. A few storms could become strong to possibly severe with the main threats being damaging winds and large-size hail; an isolated tornado can also not be ruled out. Moving into the morning hours Wednesday, there is a potential lingering showers and storms, but whether that happens and how long they stick around remains in question.

Chance for severe storms Wednesday afternoon (WEAU)

A redevelopment of thunderstorms could occur during the afternoon and early evening as our cold front progresses across the Badger state. Storm formation will largely depend on morning convection as the atmosphere will need time to destabilize once again. The cold front will also play a key factor as its placement during the afternoon will dictate where any given storms form. Areas along and East of the front will have the best chances for severe weather as the environment will contain favorable instability, moisture, and wind shear. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes will all be possible Wednesday afternoon. If any storms are able to become supercells, there will be an increased threat for a couple stronger tornadoes and significant hail. Additionally, these thunderstorms will carry a lot of moisture with them, which will lead to heavy rainfall at times with the possibility for flash flooding in locations that see prolonged rainfall.

Severe threats Wednesday (6/15) (WEAU)

Make sure to stay weather aware Wednesday and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. As always, the Skywarn 13 weather team will continue to keep you updated with the latest. In the meantime, head over to weau.com/weather for a full look at your forecast!

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.