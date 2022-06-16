1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is hurt after a crash in Vernon County Thursday morning.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 33 at County Road WW near the Juneau County line in the Town of Hillsboro on June 16 around 9:52 a.m.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release, 69-year-old Barbara Langer of Elroy, Wis. was driving a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 when the vehicle veered off the roadway, causing her to lose control. The vehicle went down an embankment and came back up, hitting a guardrail before coming to a rest.

Langer was “breathing but unconscious” at the scene, according to the media release. Langer was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro and then flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health System for evaluation.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Responders, and Peterson’s Garage.

