Blugolds athletics finish 16th in LEARFIELD Directors' Cup

UWEC volleyball
UWEC volleyball(weau)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (BLUGOLDS.COM) -In the final rankings for the 2021-22 Division III LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire finished 16th with the program’s third-highest point total of 715.50 points.

The Blugolds tallied 188 points this spring, highlighted by another national title for the men’s outdoor track & field team (100 points). UW-Eau Claire earned points from women’s track & field’s 22nd finish (50.5 points) at the national meet and softball finishing 33rd in the nation (37.5).

Of the over 400 NCAA Division III institutions across the nation, 326 schools scored points. This season, 15 Blugold programs earned their way into the postseason. Since the Director’s Cup started in 1995-96, the Blugolds have finished in the Top 20 17 times.

Overall, 18 sports are counted in the final DIII standings, four of which must be men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball. The next highest (14 max.) sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used in the standings.

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

