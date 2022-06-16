Chippewa Falls forming a committee to decide pool’s future

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -After years of service, one Chippewa Valley pool needs to be rebuilt or repaired soon to remain a space for the community.

When the temperatures rise in Chippewa Falls, community members can come here to cool down.

Even with constant maintenance, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director John Jimenez said the pool is in need of a major renovation.

“When I got here a little over a year ago, I knew the pool was something that was going to need a lot of attention,” Jimenez said.

He said the pool’s years of service have brought it to the end of its life span.

When community members heard the future of the pool was uncertain, people like Alyssa Van Duyse became part of the Save Our Pool Grassroots Group.

“We need to make sure our kids have this opportunity,” Van Duyse said. “Not only students but older people who want to get a little exercise, or people who just want to come be out in the sun for a little bit. It’s such a reasonably priced option for everyone, and we want to make sure it sticks around.”

To figure out what the pool’s future could look like, the city is forming a committee.

“It’s not going to be an easy solution obviously, we’re going to have to look at bids, figure out how much it’s going to cost, reach out to the community for support,” said Christopher Gilliam, a city council member and a member of the newly formed pool committee. “The good news is we figured out the community wants to keep it that the community believes in the pool.”

City council members, parks department officials and some community members are expected to make up that committee to find the best solution.

“I think having stakeholders and people in the community involved in the planning of the future of the pool and what’s going to happen there is important, so the ball is rolling with that which is exciting,” Jimenez said.

To give the committee more time to make a plan, the parks department is working to get new pumps and a filtration system which Jimenez said will keep the pool running for about three more years.

With the temporary fix of new pumps and a filtration system, the pool’s greatest need is lifeguards.

The shortage is causing the pool to limit its hours to Thursday through Sunday, and it has had to cancel some swim lessons.

To continue its mission to keep the pool around, the Save Our Pool Grassroots Group is working to launch a website this week.

