City of Eau Claire now accepting applications for Public Street Art project

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Residents, artists, businesses, and community organizations can now apply to create a Public Street Art project on a local street in Eau Claire.

The City of Eau Claire in a media release says they encourage creativity within the guidelines provided. Those who wish to participate are required to complete an application.

According to the City of Eau Claire, completed applications will then be submitted to Engineering for review. If the project meets the guidelines, Engineering will present the application and design for City Council approval.

The City of Eau Claire says participants should anticipate up to six weeks for potential approval of their application and design.

More information including the application packet is available on the City of Eau Claire website under the Public Street Art tab.

