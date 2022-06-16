CVTC makes it easier to transfer with a new Associate of Arts Degree

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Trying to navigate higher education can be a challenge for students.

Chippewa Valley Technical College has partnered with UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls, and UW-Stout to create a collaborative advising plan. All of these partners create the foundation of CVTC’s new Associates of Arts Degree.

CVTC President, Sunem Beaton-Garcia, understands that CVTC acts as a stepping stone for students looking to transfer.

“A lot of our students come to us for workforce programs, ready to go right into the workforce,” Beaton-Garcia said. “But some students, a good part of our students actually, come already knowing they are going to transfer.”

700 of these CVTC students transferred to either UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls, or UW-Stout. So, Beaton-Garcia thought these universities should be included in mapping out this new degree.

“I’m blessed to have three beautiful University of Wisconsin partners in my district, my 11 county district, and their shared interest with me is student success,” Beaton-Garcia said.

The goal of this new degree is to ensure students are earning credits that are tailored for their long-term education plan. This is achieved through a position created by all partners.

“Our three partners in the region have come together to fund an advisor that will live here at CVTC, funded by them, who is an expert on the three universities,” Beaton-Garcia said.

UW-Eau Claire’s Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Mary Hoffman, says thar this advisor will be a good resource for transfer students.

“It’s exciting because students will have an advisor and information from the very beginning of their time at CVTC that will help them more smoothly and seamlessly transfer,” Hoffman said.

She says the liberal education opportunities that this new degree offers creates a foundation for student success.

“The core of what makes students into active citizens, and responsible family members, and all around good people is that liberal arts education,” Hoffman said.

Beaton-Garcia hopes to continue creating new pathways for students.

“We know that education changes lives, it is transformative in the lives if our community, and that is our focus and our determination, so this is just the start as we continue to find new ways to serve out community.

Although other technical colleges offer Associate of Arts Degrees, the partnership between the three UW schools and CVTC is unique because of their shared goals and collaboration.

