Dairy Breakfasts to be held in western Wisconsin this weekend

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - June Dairy Breakfasts are scheduled around the state each weekend this month, and western Wisconsin has several events this weekend.

The Chippewa County Farm Bureau and Chippewa County Milk Promoters host June Dairy Day at Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard near Chippewa Falls on Saturday, June 18. During the event, there will be free ice cream, apple pie, cheese and fresh donuts to celebrate June Dairy Month and the great dairy farmers of Chippewa County. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no cost for the event.

La Crosse County’s Dairy Breakfast is being held Saturday, June 18 at Birchwood Hollow Farm in West Salem, with parking at the La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds. Visitors can enjoy breakfast on the farm with fun and education for the whole family. There will be kids activities, farm tours, a live band, horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs with cheese, yogurt, cheese curds, milk, coffee and frozen custard. Visitors are reminded there is no parking at the farm, but there are limited handicap parking spaces available. The hosts note that using the bus from the fairgrounds will bring you closer to the farm than using these spaces. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-12 and free for children under the age of 5 years old. Riverbank is selling pre-sale tickets for $5 for adults. The event is running from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Pierce County’s Dairy Breakfast is being held Saturday, June 18 at UW-River Falls’ Mann Valley Farm. The menu includes Belgian waffles, Culver’s custard, cheese curds, sausage and milk. Visitors will also get to experience Wisconsin dairy at the farm. The venue is located at 129 S. Glover Rd. in River Falls and is handicap accessible. The cost is $8 for anyone over the age of 12, $5 for children ages 5 to 11, and free for children under the age of 4 years old. The event runs from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Burnett County’s Dairy Breakfast is being held Saturday, June 18 at Four Cubs Farm near Grantsburg. The Petersons, owners of the farm since 1877, invite the public to celebrate Dairy month at their 1,000-cow robotic dairy. Visitors can enjoy tours, live music, face painting, a bouncy house and a wild rice pancake breakfast. The menu also includes ice cream, real maple syrup, breakfast sausages, cheese, cranberry juice, milk and coffee. Visitors can also enjoy a petting zoo, tours of the robots and food samples from Brickfield Market, which the family also owns. The farm is located at 23250 S. Williams Rd., Grantsburg and is handicap accessible. Cost is $8 for adults and teenagers, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 years old and under. The event runs from 6 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Mondovi, Greenwood and Black River Falls are holding dairy events in the coming weeks.

For more information on dairy breakfasts around Wisconsin, you can visit the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website.

